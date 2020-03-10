MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the drive-by shooting death of a young mother in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Monday night near NW 9th Avenue and 96th Street just before 10 p.m., police said.

Friends believe the victim, 32-year-old Melita Williams who had a young daughter, was an innocent victim.

Miami-Dade police sealed off the area until mid-morning looking for clues.

Police were looking into a silver van riddled with bullets and shattered windows.

Williams’s friends hope witnesses will come forward.

“It’s sad. This girl had a baby. There is nothing I can say. The violence. It doesn’t stop,” said victim’s friend, Shameka Fields.

“It’s very devastating to actually have a little girl growing and knowing that her mom is gone,” said Williams’ friend Deseree Wright.

Williams and her daughter lived with another family right next to the crime scene.

If you can help solve this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $3,000.