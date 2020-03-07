



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Guacamole is a fan favorite at many Mexican restaurants but the guacamole at Lona Cocina Tequileria comes with something extra, a chic oceanfront view.

Located at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Restaurant, Lona Cocina serves up delicious traditional Mexican food with stunning views of Fort Lauderdale beach.

Guests can access both the inside and outside dining from either the hotel or just walk up from the beach.

“For sure, what people love here is the food, the drinks and the view of the beach,” said Chef Jorge Gutierrez.

In addition to the amazing oceanfront setting, Lona, which means canvas, also overlooks a new art display.

Miami-based street artist Ruben Ubiera, known as Urban Ruben, has been commissioned by the hotel to paint a colorful tropical installation on the walk bridge connecting the beach to the main street. It can be seen from the restaurant and should be finished very soon.

“So what we are trying to do is connect everything with the city and city can feel we are giving back to the people what we are doing,” explained Chef Gutierrez.

So back to the guacamole. Lona is known for its fresh and smooth signature guacamole, and features three different tasty varieties.

The traditional, lump crab and bacon & chicharrón

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo checks out the traditional version in the kitchen with Chef Gutierrez in today’s Digital Bite.

Chicharrón Guacamole Recipe

3 Fresh ripe avocados

½ Lime, juiced

Salt to taste

To make guacamole, place the avocados, lime juice and salt in a bowl and roughly mash.

Pico de Gallo

1 tomato, diced

½ jalapeño pepper, seeded & minced

¼ cup finely chopped white onion

½ bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped

½ lemon, juiced

Salt to taste

To make Pico de Gallo, stir the tomato, jalapeño pepper, onion, cilantro, lemon juice and salt together in a bowl.

Garnish the guacamole with pico de gallo and chicharrón.