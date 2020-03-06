WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – A Broward school is mourning the loss of a beloved principal who was killed in West Park on Thursday.

Dr. Jovan Rembert left his school, West Park Preparatory, Thursday afternoon to check on a stranded van with students onboard near the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and SW 40th Street.

Witnesses said as he was running across the street, in the crosswalk to assist, he was struck and killed by a car.

Eboni Burts, the principal of the ECB Educational Center which is connected to Dr. Rembert’s building, said he was an educator who not only served as a leader and a mentor to his students, he was also there for anyone who needed him.

“His smile and willingness to help, willingness to help at any time,” she said. “It’s not an easy job to be a director, it’s not an easy job to be a principal, but to come in and receive support without any judgment, without any hesitation, it’s deeply felt.”

Grief counselors were on hand at West Park Prep on Friday, the principal at another nearby school said many students were traumatized, including some who had witnessed the crash.

West Park Preparatory School released the following statement:

This is a tremendous loss for West Park Preparatory School and our community. Dr. Rembert was an amazing family man, father, minister, principal and friend. He treated all those who he met with compassion and love. As our hearts grieve his loss, we will pull together in prayer while comforting and supporting one another. We are sure his legacy of being a servant leader will live on in the lives of those he touched. #EMBRACEEQUIPEMPOWER