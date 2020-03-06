Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Friday that 20 law enforcement officers were involved in a deadly police-involved shooting in Miramar last December.
A police pursuit of a hijacked UPS truck ended in a deadly shootout involving at least one Florida Highway Patrol trooper and 19 police officers, FDLE officials said.
The FDLE reports 15 Miami-Dade officers, three Miramar police officers, and one Pembroke Pines officer fired their weapons during the incident.
Two suspects, the truck driver, and one bystander died during the exchange of fire.
The FDLE says this confirmed number could rise or fall slightly as it continues its investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.