MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines.

It happened at The Cove at the French Villas community at NW 79th Avenue and 6th Street.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a black car in the parking lot with bullet holes in the driver’s side and passenger side windows.

Pembroke Pines police said the 23-year-old woman lived in the community and was shot while getting in her car to go to work.

Investigators said they have no information on who pulled the trigger at this time but based upon the circumstances it appears as though the woman was targeted. They said that they do not believe that the general public is in danger.

