MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Orlando police are searching for a teenager accused of stealing a vehicle with a sleeping child inside.
A woman told police she had gone inside Gabriel’s Submarine Sandwich Shop about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to order food, Lt. Wanda Miglio told news outlets.
The woman left her fiance and a 5-year-old daughter inside the Kia Soul.
Please help us locate the suspect who took a vehicle w/a 5 year old little girl sleeping inside. Thankfully she has been located safe. Now help us ID him. If you know him please call @CrimelineFL or 911 pic.twitter.com/3AfIhC3F1a
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 5, 2020
The father also went inside the restaurant, leaving the child in the unlocked car, Miglio said.
Investigators said a suspect described as about 17 years old got into the car and started to drive. The father told police he jumped in front of the car to try to stop it, but the teen drove around and sped away, according to Miglio.
The car was found abandoned a short time later, with the little girl safe inside, police said. She was reunited with her family.
The suspect is still on the loose.
