MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Temperatures in Miami tied a record Thursday as the high hit 90 degrees.

The last time it was this hot on this date was 1964.

Don’t get used to it though – a cold front is marching through the state and will be in South Florida by Friday morning.

Friday morning will still be very warm with lows only in the middle 70s. Numerous showers will be moving through the area all morning with the warm southwest breeze.

By Friday afternoon, the rain clears out of the area and our wind turns to the northwest as the cold front moves through the area.

Saturday morning should be the coolest day of the weekend with lows in the upper 50s inland and near 60 along the coast. There will be a good breeze making it feel even cooler despite the sunshine.

The wind will quickly turn to the northeast which will keep it from getting any cooler Sunday and Monday morning.

The wind however will become gusty and create hazardous beach and boating conditions all weekend and into next week.

A small craft advisory goes in effect Friday afternoon and will continue all weekend. The rip current risk which is low Thursday will increase and likely stay elevated into next week.

The gusty breeze will be around for a while. But with it turning to the east, it will warm temperatures up to near average, which is now 80 degrees by Monday.

It will remain mostly dry this weekend. However, as the moisture increases next week, keep an eye out for a few showers moving with the breeze from east to west.