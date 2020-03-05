MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after Vice President Mike Pence announced, “Any American can be tested” for the coronavirus based on new CDC guidance, Florida health officials say the state is not going to follow the new national guidelines.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Florida health providers have been advised to order tests only for people who fit a narrow criteria: a history of travel to a high-risk area, or close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of showing symptoms.
The new CDC guidelines, however, state any American with a doctor’s order can be tested with no restrictions. The new rules allow doctors to test more people faster.
However, Florida is not going to follow the new rules because officials are concerned the state’s three labs, in Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa, will be overwhelmed by the number of tests, slowing the entire process.
RELATED:
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Here Is What We Know About The Coronavirus At-A-Glance 3-5-20
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Currently, results from tests going through the state’s three labs are taking about 48 hours, and all “presumptive” positives still go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab in Atlanta for final confirmation.
At least 159 coronavirus cases have been reported across 15 states, most of them in Washington state, and California.
In Florida, there are two confirmed cases in the state, 5 confirmed cases in people isolated out of the state until health and another state’s case diagnosed in Florida. Sixty-two people have been tested and results are pending on 38. Two-hundred fifty-three people are being monitored.
You must log in to post a comment.