Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hospital tech and intern had to work together to pull out the cellphone safely from the bird’s mouth at the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehab Center.
Cellphone video shows a man holding the pelican’s beak open, while a woman is seen inserting her entire right arm into the bird’s mouth to retrieve the phone.
Wildlife officials said the pelican is used to humans feeding it, so it had no problem snatching someone’s phone.
While the video may be entertaining, officials remind everyone that feeding pelicans is against the law.
Fortunately, the pelican was not injured.
You must log in to post a comment.