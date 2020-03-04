MIAMI (Hoodline) – Craving fast food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at quick-serve food and beverage businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Daily spending at Miami-area quick serve food and beverage businesses rose to $54,007 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $54,249, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen
First on the list is Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. Located at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 05 in Brickell, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and fast food spot is the highest-rated fast food restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 396 reviews on Yelp.
2. Coyo Taco
Next up is Brickell’s Coyo Taco, situated at 1111 S.W. First Ave. With four stars out of 428 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and fast food spot has proved to be a local favorite.
3. My Ceviche
My Ceviche, located at 3252 N.E. First Ave., Suite 117, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American and fast food spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 139 reviews.
4. La Esquina del Pan con Bistec 2
La Esquina del Pan con Bistec 2, a Cuban and fast food spot that offers sandwiches and more in Little Havana, is another go-to, with four stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1011 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.
