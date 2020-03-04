MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rush hour relief has arrived for Miami-Dade County’s East-West corridor with the new 836 Express Metro Bus route.
The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works celebrated the launch of their new 836 Express Bus service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.
The new route will allow commuters to travel from the new Dolphin Station Park & Ride, located at 12065 NW 12th Street, to downtown Miami by bypassing traffic using the inside shoulder of State Road 826.
The new service is the first express route for east-west service with weekday morning and afternoon peak hour services provided every 10 minutes for just $2.25 each way. Midday service in both directions will also be available every 30 minutes.
Click here for schedule.
The Dolphin Station Park 7 Ride has free parking, covered bicycle parking and electric car charging stations.
You must log in to post a comment.