MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rush hour relief has arrived for Miami-Dade County’s East-West corridor with the new 836 Express Metro Bus route.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works celebrated the launch of their new 836 Express Bus service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The new route will allow commuters to travel from the new Dolphin Station Park & Ride, located at 12065 NW 12th Street, to downtown Miami by bypassing traffic using the inside shoulder of State Road 826.

The new service is the first express route for east-west service with weekday morning and afternoon peak hour services provided every 10 minutes for just $2.25 each way. Midday service in both directions will also be available every 30 minutes.

Click here for schedule.

The Dolphin Station Park 7 Ride has free parking, covered bicycle parking and electric car charging stations.

