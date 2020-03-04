AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
Filed Under:Austin Harrouff, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A psychologist hired by the state says the young man accused in the cannibal-like murders of a Tequesta couple in August of 2016 is insane.

Austin Harrouff is accused of killing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon at their house.

John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon (WPEC)

Court records show Harrouff told the psychologist in the days before the murders he felt god-like, invincible, hyper and paranoid spirits would get him.

He seemingly describes the murders, describing two figures whom he attacked.

The psychologist says Harrouff was experiencing an acute psychotic episode and could not distinguish right from wrong.

Read the psychologist’s full report here.

