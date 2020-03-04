MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to heat up before a weekend cool down. Wednesday morning was mild with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s.
Some patchy fog reduced visibility in spots and a dense fog advisory was issued until 9:00 a.m.
It will be a warm and breezy afternoon with highs climbing to the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible later. Wednesday night will be mild with low 70s and the potential for fog overnight.
Thursday, record heat is possible with highs soaring to the upper 80s. Showers likely develop late Thursday into Friday morning due to a cold front.
Friday highs will not be as warm in the low 80s.
Cooler air moves in by Friday night as lows fall to around 60 degrees. Highs will be pleasant in the low to mid 70s. The winds will increase this weekend in the wake of the front and it will be blustery at times.
Saturday night into Sunday, we “Spring Forward” due to daylight saving time. Don’t forget to turn your clocks forward an hour on Saturday night.
Sunday highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
