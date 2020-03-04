Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale police officer was involved in a deadly crash Monday night in Pompano Beach.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said around 9 p.m. the officer was driving southbound on N Powerline Road to work when he hit a man crossing the street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Investigators said the officer had the green light at the intersection when the man, identified as 30-year-old Francisco Valdez-Villacres, ran across the northbound lanes and was clipped by the officer’s Dodge Charger in the southbound lanes just south of the intersection.
Valdez-Villacres was taken to Broward Health North where he died.
