AT-A-GLANCEWhat We Know About The Coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, American Airlines, Local TV, Miami News, Plane Sabotage


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former American Airlines mechanic charged with trying to destroy a plane was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted destruction of an aircraft.

Alani super glued a foam substance onto a plane that was scheduled to depart Miami International Airport for the Bahamas.

That plane exhibited an error reading on its computer, which led to an aborted take-off.

Alani, who is originally from Iraq, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who had been an airline mechanic for 30 years.

Comments