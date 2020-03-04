Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former American Airlines mechanic charged with trying to destroy a plane was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison.
Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted destruction of an aircraft.
Alani super glued a foam substance onto a plane that was scheduled to depart Miami International Airport for the Bahamas.
That plane exhibited an error reading on its computer, which led to an aborted take-off.
Alani, who is originally from Iraq, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who had been an airline mechanic for 30 years.
You must log in to post a comment.