MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A three-year-old Florida panther died after it was struck by a vehicle.

The male panther’s remains were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road west of LaBelle

It’s the eighth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of nine total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Biologists estimate roughly 100-160 adult and subadult Florida panthers remain in the wild.

