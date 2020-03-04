



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Coral Springs woman who reportedly shot and killed a woman in her driveway after a night of drinking will remain in jail for now.

During a hearing Wednesday, the judge ruled that he would postpone a bond decision for Yvonne Serrano, 51, until after he learned more about her, how many weapons were in her home, and her financial situation, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

Serrano has pleaded not guilty in the death of Daniela Tabares last November.

Tabares’ body, half slumped out of her car in a driveway no more than six minutes from her home, was discovered by Coral Springs police after Serrano called 911 to report finding a quote ‘strange woman dead in her driveway.’

“I just walked out and there’s a car in my driveway with a dead body,” she told the 911 operator.

Tabares, 21, had been shot in the head. A 9 mm shell casing was found in the front passenger seat.

Tabares and Serrano both belonged to the same gym – Training for Warriors.

On November 23rd, the two women, along with a small group from their gym, had gone to a movie and then drinks at World of Beers.

At the end of the night, Tabares volunteered to drive Serrano, who reportedly had too much to drink, home.

Surveillance video shows them pulling up at 2 am.

Serrano reportedly told investigators she woke up in the car and went inside. She only discovered the body the next morning as she was leaving for the gym. She added that she didn’t remember leaving the bar.

Police say Serrano changed her story multiple times during questioning, but after hours of pressing questions, investigators unraveled some of the truth.

Serrano reportedly told police that she owned three guns and carried her 9 mm out with her the night before. Prosecutors said they believe there were more weapons at the home, or in a storage facility, including an AR-15 along with large amounts of ammunition.

Serrano was originally charged with murder and has been held without bail. Since that time, her charge has been downgraded to manslaughter and her attorneys are now seeking bail.