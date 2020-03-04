



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting and vote-by-mail ballots for the Presidential Preference Primary is in full swing throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. Broward starts Saturday March 7.

Have you voted early or put your ballot in the mail already? What if you voted for one of the Democratic candidates who have dropped out of the race? That’s the question many people are now asking themselves.

Unfortunately, the answer is nothing. There are no redo’s in the state of Florida, even if a candidate drops out of the race.

According to Florida Statute 103.101(3), if a candidate does not submit a formal withdrawal by December 9, 2019, the candidate’s name must remain on the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) ballot for his or her respective party. A vote cast for any candidate appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.

Related: Campaign 2020

More than 5,300 people have already voted early in Miami-Dade and nearly 600 in Monroe.

Across the state, the total is more than 38,000 early votes.

Approximately 78,000 people have submitted their vote-by-mail ballots in Miami-Dade and nearly 5,000 in Monroe.

Statewide, the number of counted vote-by-mail ballots is already more than 894,000.

EARLY VOTING for the presidential primaries:

Miami-Dade Early Voting runs March 2 – 15.

Broward Early Voting runs March 7 – 15.

Monroe County Early Voting runs March 2- 15.

IMPORTANT DATES