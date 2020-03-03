MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is heating up before another cool down.
Tuesday morning it was a mild start with low 70s and upper 60s inland. It will be warmer and breezy Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs climb to the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible.
There is still a dangerous high risk of rip currents at the beach.
Tuesday night, lows will be mild in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and the chance for a few showers.
Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s.
South Florida will flirt with record heat ahead of a cold front. As deeper moisture moves in, there is a better chance of rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
On Friday, highs will be more seasonable in the upper 70s. It will be cooler and breezy this weekend. Lows will be in the low 60s and highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Some showers will be possible on the breeze on Saturday and Sunday.
