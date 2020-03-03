Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An abandoned puppy found wandering in the Redland with a gunshot wound to the jaw is well on the road to recovery.
Vets are expected to remove Clover‘s feeding tube next week.
Last month, a group called “Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dogs” found the puppy, a female Doberman mix, near Southwest 216th Street and 209th Avenue.
She was taken to an animal hospital in Hollywood and underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her jaw.
Clover is doing well with her foster family.
