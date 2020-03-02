Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale announced crews were responding to a water main break Monday morning near SE 10th Avenue and 18th Street.
Officials said a contractor may have struck a water pipe while conducting soil testing in the area.
Authorities said no service interruptions have been reported in the area.
Motorists should expect lane closures on SE 10 Avenue while repairs are being made, officials said.
Anyone with questions may call the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.
You must log in to post a comment.