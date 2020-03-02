Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered outside of a home Sunday night.
Authorities said the man’s body was found shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of SW 100 Avenue and SW 6th Court.
They are calling this an ‘undetermined death.’
Neighbors say the man had lived in his home in the Tanglewood Lakes Community for decades and had two grown children.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact (954) 431-2200 or contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
