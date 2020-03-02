POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The historic McNab House in Pompano Beach has a new home.
The nearly century-old house was physically picked up Sunday and moved to a new location, which was not an easy feat since the brick house weighs 450 tons.
The house was built in 1926 and originally belonged to Pompano Beach pioneer Robert McNab. He and his brother William “Harry” McNab came to Pompano Beach in 1898. They farmed on the land that today is along South Federal Highway and built two houses on Atlantic Boulevard across the street from each other. Robert built his house on the south side, and Harry built on the north.
Robert’s family lived in the house for decades, but had to be moved in order to make way for new development.
Instead of tearing it down, the city, the historical society and the McNab family all worked together to save it, move it, and eventually repurpose it into a restaurant.
It cost nearly $3 million to move the home. It will become part McNab Park, on land donated by the McNab family to the City of Pompano Beach.
The McNab House Restaurant and Botanical Gardens project will take place over the next two to three years.
