MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say they have arrested a man for exposing his genitals in front of a child and his mother at Dolphin Mall.

Police said it happened on Sunday at around 8 p.m.

Lazaro Martinez, 39, is accused of exposing himself at a bus stop, right outside the mall in front of a mother and her 6-year-old son.

On Monday, Martinez appeared in bond court.

“Mr. Martinez, you were arrested for doing a lewd act in the presence of a child,” said Miami Judge Mindy Glazer.

“These allegations are pretty disturbing,” a lawyer said in court.

Dolphin Mall shoppers were stunned.

“I come here with my kids. I’m in shock. I can’t even imagine that,” said shopper Isabelle Fraga-Magenta.

Martinez told the arresting officer that the reason why he exposed himself was because of a genital-area itch.

“This is just a despicable act. A disgusting act by somebody. Luckily for us, our officers were there in time to take him into custody and arrest him,” said Jonathan Arche with Sweetwater police.

“We take that very seriously. We are going to continue to take it seriously,” Arche added.

Martinez was placed into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center in Miami-Dade.

County court records show Martinez had been previously arrested for battery, loitering, burglary, and disorderly conduct to name a few within the last six years.

Martinez is being held on a $7,500 bond.

At least one shopper is worried this could happen again.

“I think he should definitely stay in there. If not, he may be back on the streets doing this to other children again.”

Martinez is charged with felony lewd act in the presence of a child.

He has been ordered to stay away from Dolphin Mall.