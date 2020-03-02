Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a man had to be airlifted to a local hospital after being shot multiple times in Hialeah on Monday morning.
Authorities said it happened near the 5000 block of West 21st Avenue.
A woman was taken into police custody following the shooting, police said.
Images from Chopper 4 showed a black sedan riddled with bullets, along with a smashed windshield.
Police say the man, who is in his 30s, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma, where his current condition is currently unknown.
An investigation into what prompted the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
