MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re planning your spring break vacation trip and are worried about the coronavirus, keep in mind that most travel insurance plans don’t cover epidemics.
In the majority of cases, once a virus is known, its presence is no longer an unforeseen event and there’s no related coverage.
Some insurance companies explicitly state epidemics and pandemics as excluded reasons for canceling a trip.
There are ways to buy travel insurance that might cover cancellations due to the novel coronavirus. Those plans are called “Cancel for Any Reason” policies.
However, those policies can be pricey, costing up to 50% more.
