MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar police officers are still on the hunt for the person who shot a woman in an apparent road rage on Friday.

Detectives said someone shot the unidentified victim in broad daylight and on a busy roadway around 4:30 p.m.

The shooting forced them to shut down a stretch of County Line Road for several hours to collect evidence.

Police said the victim was sitting in her car when the shooting happened.

Chopper4 was overhead when first responders took the woman to a helicopter. She was then airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

It’s still unclear what was happening moments before bullets started flying. And it’s still not known what kind of car police are looking to find or who’s responsible for the shooting.

Investigators said there was another person inside the victim’s car.

They didn’t release an age or relation, but that person was able to walk away without being hurt.

Now, officers are leaning on witnesses to come forward with information to help arrest whoever is responsible.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.