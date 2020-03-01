MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF is making its long-awaited debut on Sunday when the club faces off against Los Angeles FC.

On Saturday, fans surprised the team bus with a strong showing of support, and the players jumped right in the fray with open arms.

“I think the players, themselves, realize there is a lot of hard work that went behind creating the atmosphere that we are creating in Miami. You don’t buy that,” said fan Chris Moramarco.

Before they were mobbed by fans, Inter Miami had one more training session in Los Angeles.

“The training was lighter than usual but normally we have a very intense level of training. All week we have been training pretty hard to be ready in to arrive with a spark,” said defender Nicolas Figal.

The owners were looking on as a dream seven years in the making is finally coming to fruition.

“Tomorrow is a great milestone for our team, for the soccer family that lives in South Florida and to our fans,” said managing owner Jorge Mas. “It’s the beginning of a great and long and successful journey for Inter Miami.”

Inter Miami will not only face on best teams in the league in LA FC, but they’ll also be facing one of the toughest fan bases.

“We know it’s not going to be easy. They are playing at home. They are a good team. We just have to focus on ourselves and stick to the game plan,” said defender Alvas Powell. “Their fans are crazy, but we are here to do something special.”

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and make sure to tune into CBS4 News at 11 p.m. for a full recap.