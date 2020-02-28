  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A small act of kindness is making a difference in the life of a young man with big dreams.

Friday, Florida Career College surprised one of its most dedicated students, with a bike so he doesn’t have to walk seven miles to class every day.

When educators from the school recently spotted Rolando Nogueira walking to class in the rain, they learned he walks every single day.

He leaves his home at 7:45 a.m. in order to get to class by 9:00 a.m.

Rolando Nogueira was given a bike by staff at Florida Career College. (CBS4)

When educators heard about his daily journey of foot, they decided to give him a brand new bike.

Nogueira was thrilled and thankful.

 

