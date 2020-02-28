



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for something fun and different to do this weekend? There’s a new one-of-a-kind experience in South Florida at the all-new Punch Bowl Social in Wynwood that can keep visitors entertained for hours.

This artsy, interactive eatery is an experiential lifestyle brand, opening its doors this weekend. There are 20 Punch Bowls in the U.S. This is the first in Florida.

“I opened the first location in Denver in 2012. The concept was about being able to have folks gather together in a social environment. There’s really nothing more social than having folks sit together over a big bowl of punch, as they did in the 1800’s, so you’ll see elements of that in the design,” said Robert Thompson Founder & CEO of Punch Bowl Social.

Bringing his successful concept to artsy Wynwood made sense to Thompson, who created the brand.

“Miami is special in general, but we really had an affinity for what is going on here in the arts district. It’s a design-forward concept. It was a muse for what’s happening in the interior.”

Punch Bowl Social is a 23-thousand square-foot space that is designed like a Colorado mountain lodge, that meets mid-century modern chic, with a lot of fun and frivolity throughout.

“The industry term is ‘eatertainment’. I kind to like to call it experimental food and beverage. You experience the gaming aspects here from duck pin bowling, to darts, to private karaoke rooms but design is an experience as well. So you are experiencing design while you are eating and drinking,” explained Thompson.

Guests can enjoy innovative cocktails at the bar or walk over to the surprisingly challenging duckpin bowling lanes. Duckpin bowling uses smaller pins and smaller balls on a full-sized lane.

“It really is dynamic, the different types of experiences that people can go through. We have people that come in to have a drink and walk out the door. You have folks that come sit at the diner, have three courses, then get up and go bowl, and end up spending four hours here. It’s bizarre to me, people will sit down and bowl, and eat for three hours while they’re bowling, but to each their own,” said Thompson.

If bowling isn’t your game of choice, there’s ping pong, shuffleboard, and even classic 80’s arcade games.

You can even channel your inner boy band in the private karaoke room.

This Miami location features a first for Punch Bowl Social, a red rustic bear clay sculpture was built to make a mold for the custom stools at yet another bar.

Even the restroom is memorable. It features deer and rabbits on skis.

Taking part in all of the fun and games can make folks hungry, so of course there’s plenty of food to choose from.

“We want a reason for people to come in and come in continuously, and enjoy it. We want to offer really great food, really great craft beverages, and let everyone come in to have a great time,” said Sheamus Feeley, Chief Culinary & Beverage Officer.

Punch Bowl Social Miami is a place that no matter how many times you go, it can always be something different and new.

Punch Bowl Social officially opens Saturday night February 29. From 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., guests who buy tickets will enjoy food, drinks and DJ Questlove with all proceeds going to the DJ Irie Foundation. Tickets are $30. After 9:00 p.m., it’ll be free and open to the public.