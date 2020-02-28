Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have asked for the public’s help in finding an elderly woman who has been missing since the middle of the week.
Ignacia Areu, 86, spoke to a friend on the phone around noon on Wednesday and hasn’t been heard from since.
Areu, who is 5′ 02″ and weighs around 130 pounds, suffers from the early stages of dementia and may be in need of services.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
