MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man whose body was found burned in a field in southwest Miami-Dade back in March 2018.
William Chaney, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Chaney is accused of shooting Andre Garmon, 42, multiple times before setting him on fire.
Police say it was Chaney’s wife who contacted them after he confessed to the murder. The two men reportedly knew each other through buying drugs.
Chaney is being held without bond.
