



It’s no secret that South Florida’s home values are steadily increasing leaving this part of the nation much to be desired. If you’re a homeowner, now’s the best time to stop putting off those home and garden improvements and get to work! The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns to Miami’s Mana Wynwood Convention Center, March 27-29th.

Find expert advice and thousands of choices to not only increase the real estate value of your home, but also allow you to live more comfortably. At the Home Show you can find your interior design style, plus special offers and savings too!

Here are some top tips and picks.

Impact Glass Windows: Be Prepared for Hurricane Season.

Statewide Windows & Doors is a glass and glazing contractor specializing in the sale and installation of impact glass to residential and commercial properties in Florida and is one of the fastest growing companies in South Florida. John Dyda, the company’s President created Statewide with a focus on high quality construction and an eye to make a painful home improvement seamless and easy. At the beginning of 2020, Statewide acquired and moved its headquarters to a 13,000 square foot building located in West Palm Beach. Statewide offers the design, product knowledge and expertise to provide you with new windows in your home to transform it into the paradise you deserve.

Awnings: Stay Shady.

Atlantic Awnings specializes in manufacturing only the highest quality awnings for your home or business. The company uses the finest craftsmen, state-of-the-art fabrication processes, and the longest lasting materials. Their highly skilled and experienced team of professionals use the latest products and tools combined with the latest technology to fabricate absolutely stunning awnings, as well as 100% secure and reliable installation. Everything is handled in-house through a licensed and insured team of professionals: design and engineering, permitting, graphics, and all phases of manufacturing and installation.

Home Automation Systems: A Smart Home is Smarter.

Digital Pro Automation has a team of home designers and installers that offer custom design media entertainment rooms, smart home automation, multi-room and landscape sound systems and more. Owner, Justin Bouton has infused his passion for “home audio and video” with his luxury retail background using only elegant, well made and cutting edge technology. Digital Pro Automation is an authorized dealer of Savant that specializes in a personalization features for a smart home. Savant Pro offers the unparalleled convenience of controlling lighting, climate, entertainment, and security from a single, intuitive app.

Outdoor Sport Court: Bring Your Family and Friends Together in a Dream Backyard.

With over forty years of experience, Sport Court of South Florida is a professional tennis court, basketball, volleyball, and badminton court builder. Sport Court game courts can be used for everything from basketball and volleyball to tennis, soccer, futsal, roller hockey and more — you don’t have to choose just one! Every Sport Court is custom designed and the Powergame Court has unmatched safety with improved shock absorption, reduced risk of impact injury and the best combination of abrasion protection and dry traction.

Aluminum Kitchens: Entertain Outside with a Stylish Outdoor Kitchen.

Euro Tech Modern Design crafts state of the art, smartly designed aluminum kitchens with style. Their kitchens offer exceptional value for the money and suit a wide variety of lifestyles and tastes. At the center of everything at Euro Tech Modern Design is quality and excellence in planning, production, order processing and customer service. Their aluminum kitchens (for both inside and outside) are light, corrosion resistant, non-toxic and tough and are manufactured exclusively at its headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Aluminum Windows and Doors: Timely Delivery is Key.

Lawson Industries’ mission is to manufacture the finest quality aluminum windows and doors, with no exceptions and no excuses. They are a privately held, actively involved family-managed company that prides itself on timely delivery with their own fleet of company-owned trucks. Lawson Industries specializes in direct installed sales to local builders from their warehouses in Tampa, Miami, and Boynton Beach. Developers select Lawson knowing their record of positive past performances. Their ability to manage vast projects sites and their material and manpower resource allows them to bring the job “home” on schedule.

Custom Closets: Get Organized.

ViSSER Closets offers Italian custom luxury closets and doors. Based in Miami, their manufacturing facility allows ViSSER to proficiently furnish the American closet space with contemporary Italian design aesthetics. Recognized for having the fastest custom closets design, production and installation turnaround in the industry, ViSSER is continually contracted by interior design professionals and large real estate developers in Florida. Their unrivaled craftsmanship reflects a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. They offer countless custom layout solutions and exclusive finishes and accessories to tastefully transform every closet space with elegant modularity.

For information and to buy tickets, visit homeshows.net, plus follow on social media for updates @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows.

Purchase tickets online by Thursday, March 26th and SAVE $3.00. $10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under, online and at the Box Office.

Sponsored By Home Design & Remodeling Show