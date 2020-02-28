



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – More than 50 companies will be looking to hire thousands of new employees at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next week.

The free event will be held Tuesday, March 3rd, at the BB&T Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those looking to hire include City Furniture, the Florida Panthers, Albion Staffing Solutions, Brightstar Credit Union, Orkin Pest Control, City of Sunrise, Sawgrass Mills, Verizon, Norweigan Cruise Line, Riverside Hotel, and the Miami Herald.

Positions they are looking to fill include sales associates, cooks, kitchen help, servers, delivery drivers, private bankers, certified licensed laboratory technicians, shipping, data entry, customer service representatives, sales, teacher assistants, and after school counselors.

Click Here for a full list of companies that will be hiring.

So how do you get hired?

First, visit JobNewsUSA before the event and pre-register.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

After chatting with a recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Make sure you arrange for childcare the day of the event.