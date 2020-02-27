HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach firefighter who has been hospitalized in Indonesia after he was injured while on vacation is back home to continue his recovery.

Michael Hughes arrived in South Florida Thursday morning after a 22-hour flight. About 60 firefighters were there to greet him. He was then taken by ambulance to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Hughes got hurt in a fall while sightseeing.

“Mike was on a vacation and he fell. They were doing some sightseeing, he fell approximately 30 feet, they were visiting an old temple and he fell about 30 feet down a staircase,” said Pompano Beach Fire Chief John Jurgle.

Hughes had a severe cut on his head, multiple broken ribs, and blood in his lungs, which required surgery, and five fractured vertebrae.

Hughes’ family and friends started a GoFundMe page to help pay his medical expenses. He was not able to leave until he took care of the hospital bill. Family, friends, and supporters donated just shy of $100-thousand.

He will now be evaluated by a medical team at Memorial Regional Hospital which will determine if additional surgery is needed.

Hughes said he’s grateful to be home and thankful for all the support he’s received.