MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 70-year-old Pedro Garcia who may be in need of services.
Garcia went missing on Wednesday from his Miami-Dade residence in the 5600 block of SW 109 Ave.
He was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.
Garcia is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with balding hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
