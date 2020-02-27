MONDAY (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up South Florida. Our cloudy, drizzly weather is moving out and a strong cold front is moving in.

The clouds will slowly clear throughout the afternoon and the day will feel much cooler than Wednesday.

In fact, temperatures have plummeted at least 15 degrees since Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday’s s temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s with a brisk northwest wind at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The sky will clear out Thursday night and the north wind will become lighter but it will be a chilly one.

Overnight lows will fall well below average of 64 degrees with a chilly temperature of 46 degrees by Friday morning.

This type of weather pattern brings South Florida some of its most beautiful winter weather with bright blue afternoon skies, and cool, crisp mornings.

The chilly blast will hang around through the weekend along with dry conditions.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s through Sunday.

A warm-up returns next week with highs climbing back to the 80s by Tuesday.