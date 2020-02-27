Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – An eight-vehicle crash on the State Road826/Palmetto Expressway snarled traffic for hours during the rush hour commute Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes between I-75 and NW 122dn Street.
The damaged vehicles blocked all of the general-purpose lanes with only traffic in the express lane getting by.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted rescue workers help a person that was in vehicle between a bus and a tractor-trailer.
Only minor injuries were reported.
The lanes reopened just after 9:30 a.m.
