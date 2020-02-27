Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The body of a missing Florida woman was found in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle in Tennessee.
Investigators identified the body found as Anna Primavere, who had been missing since Friday, according to a statement from police in Titusville.
The body was discovered by police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after the execution of a search warrant. Police say the car’s owner, Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, turned herself in Thursday.
Titusville police said they think Primavere was killed Friday and Gibson left the area Saturday and went to her parents’ home in Tennessee.
The investigation is continuing.
