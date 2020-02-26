NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami cook was back in bond court Wednesday facing new charges of attempted kidnapping of a child. Police said he tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

Forty-nine-year-old Jackson Etienne was charged with two counts of the attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 13 years old.

Etienne had been previously charged with the attempted kidnappings of three girls near Sabal Palm Elementary and John F. Kennedy middle schools, allegedly offering them between $6 and $40 to get in to his car.

In this latest case, police said on February 13th at 7:15 a.m. he tried to lure the 12-year-old girl in to his burgundy Nissan Altima by waving money at her. The child noticed that the vehicle had markings on the rear bumper. Etienne reportedly followed her for five minutes and told her to get in to his car near North Miami middle school. She said no and he took off.

The victim told police she also saw him on a previous occasion driving by her house. He told her to get in to the car and she ran off in a different direction. Before she took off, she managed to take a picture of his vehicle with the license tag of “LVS T63.”

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench discovered that that vehicle now sits outside Etienne’s house near NE 6th Ave. and 139th St. that is less than two blocks away from North Miami Middle School at NE 13th St. and 7th Ave.

The victim also identified Etienne in a photo lineup, according to police.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said Etienne’s bond in the latest case was $25,000 per count for a total of $50,000 but because of a previous charge he was being held without bond.

Judge Glazer ordered Etienne to stay away from North Miami Middle school and the victim known as “C.R.”

“You are to have no contact with the victim either directly or indirectly or in person or in writing,” she said. “You must stay at least 500 feet away from the victim and the school at all times.”

She told him not to engage in any criminal activities and not to possess any illegal drugs.

Parents and grandparents of North Miami students said they were horrified by the charges against Etienne who has been in jail since his February 14th arrest.

Lixsi Peri, a parent of one student, said “I am shocked and I am devastated. He shouldn’t ever be going around telling girls to get in his car.”

“What do you tell your daughter?” asked D’Oench.

“I tell her don’t talk to strangers,” she said.

Shanita Moyd, a grandparent of a North Miami student, said “This is awful. This is awful.”

“What are your concerns?” She was asked.

She replied, “The fact of what he did. This was just terrible.”

On Tuesday, parents and grandparents of students at Sabal Palm Elementary and John F. Kennedy middle schools echoed the same sentiments.

An 11th grade student named “Rose” said she recognized Etienne’s photo and said a few weeks ago just before his arrest he tried to get in to his car.

“He didn’t say anything,” she said. “He just waved at me to get in his car. I didn’t and I didn’t call police at the time because I didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t know that he had done this with other girls. This is very scary to me. The one bit of advice I have is don’t talk to strangers.”

The crimes occurred over a 33-block area near NE 6th Ave. between 137th and 170th streets.

Police said if you think Etienne tried to abduct your child, call police in your city or jurisdiction or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) and they will refer you to the correct police agency.