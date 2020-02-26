TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The federal judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has left the case.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will take over, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

“I hereby disqualify myself from participation as a judge in this case,” U.S. District Judge William Stafford, who is on what is called “senior” status, wrote in the one-sentence notice.

Governor Ron DeSantis made Israel’s suspension one of his first actions after taking office in January 2019, accusing the veteran law enforcement official of “incompetence” and “neglect of duty” related to two mass shootings in Broward County.

The Florida Senate last year removed Israel from his post, despite the recommendation of a special master that he be reinstated. Israel challenged his removal in federal court, arguing that the Senate proceedings that resulted in his ouster “were little more than a sham.”

Senate President Bill Galvano and DeSantis last month asked the court to toss out the lawsuit, but Israel urged the judge to reject the request.

Israel “has been removed from office without any factual showing of cause and without having had an opportunity to know the information on which the Senate relied,” his lawyer, Benedict Kuehne, argued in court documents filed on February 3rd.

