BROWARD COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Teachers, parents, and students across Broward County are expected to protest after school Wednesday to end what they call a crisis in Broward County Public Schools.
The website, Broward Schools Watch, claims Broward County Public School officials “are playing a shell game with the money that is meant for our kids’ schools. We need to let them know that we are watching them. We won’t let them ruin the future of our schools.”
The protests, taking place all over the County, are leading up a School Board Hearing on March 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Plantation High School where school board members are expected to vote on a budget for the upcoming year.
“We need the public to help us stop the shell game being played by Superintendent Runcie and his slick CFO Judy Marte,” said Anna Fusco, president of the BTU in a press release. “They have mismanaged money and continue to put our students and educators last. We are watching and asking: ‘where are you hiding the money?’”
Wednesday’s protests are scheduled to take place between 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- PEMBROKE PARK: 3401 W. Hallandale Bch Blvd.
- TAMARAC: BTU Union Hall, 6000 N. University Drive
- TAMARAC: Challenger Elementary, 5703 NW 94th Ave.
- LAUDERHILL: Castle Hill Elementary, 2640 NW 46th
- PLANTATION: Corner of Peters Road and N. University Drive
- PLANTATION: Pine Ridge Center, Davie Blvd & SR 7
- NORTH LAUDERDALE: Corner Rock Island & McNab Road
- OAKLAND PARK: NE corner of Oakland Park Blvd. and Federal Highway
- DAVIE: Fox Trail Elementary, 1250 S Nob Hill Rd
- HOLLYWOOD: Hollywood Blvd & 65th Ave
- COCONUT CREEK: Corner of Lyons Rd and Johnson Rd
- CORAL SPRINGS: Northwest Regional Library, 3151 N. University Drive
- PEMBROKE PINES: Pines Blvd. & Dykes Road
- PEMBROKE PINES: Pines Blvd and 136th Ave
- COOPER CITY: Cooper City Community Center, 9000 SW 50th Place
- POMPANO: Pompano City Centre, SW Corner of Federal Hwy & Copans Rd
- LAUDERDALE: Broward Blvd. and 15th Ave.
- LAUDERDALE: KCW, Broward Schools Headquarters, 600 SE Third Ave. (starts at 4:30 p.m.)
- WESTON: Cypress Bay High School, 18600 Vista Park Blvd.
You must log in to post a comment.