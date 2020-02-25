Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami and Hialeah did make the list of “2020’s Hardest-Working Cities In America” but we apparently don’t work hard enough to make it towards the top of the list.
According to a study by WalletHub, Miami ranks 78th out of 116 and Hialeah is 102.
At the very top of the list is Anchorage, Alaska, followed by San Francisco, California and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
To come up with the results, WalletHub says it looked at the 116 largest cities and set ranges like employment rate, average weekly work hours and share of workers with multiple jobs.
Tampa came in at 35, Jacksonville at 45, St. Petersburg at 51, Orlando is 63, Miami is 78 and Hialeah is 102.
The lowest rated city is Detroit.
