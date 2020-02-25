MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brianna Smith and her sisters have been by their mother’s side ever since she was shot over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

“I just feel terrible because she didn’t deserve it,” said Smith.

Treisa Smith, 53, was shot Sunday night just before 10 p.m. She was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I was on the passenger side. It just happened so fast. I didn’t see anyone, I just heard gunshots,” said Brianna Smith.

Smith said she and her sister Dawana Blount were with their mother in the car when someone in another vehicle shot at them near her home at NW 29th Court and 154th Street.

“We were driving. She was taking me home. She turned, like she turned, like they were just sitting there and they were shooting,” said Blount.

She said she had no idea why they were shooting.

“I think they were just shooting and we drove into it,” said Blount.

Treisa Smith is a code compliance records supervisor for the City of Miami Beach. Her daughters say she has no enemies.

Treisa’s mother, Mary Blounty, said she could have lost her daughter.

“That’s my daughter. She’s a Christian, she helps everyone,” she said. “If you know who did this, please tell someone.”

Smith’s daughters echoed that plea.

“Just come forward and stop doing all this shooting, there is no reason for it,” said Dawana Blount.

“Just stop the violence you all. There is too much going on with all these shootings,” said Brianna Smith.

Smith’s daughters expect their mother will remain at the Jackson Memorial Hospital until she’s able to walk properly.

Miami Gardens police say they are not sure what prompted the shooting and have no suspects.