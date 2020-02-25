



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Florida destinations have made the list of top five trending destinations in the U.S. including one right here in South Florida.

Key Largo is the No. 1 trending destination according to Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Anna Maria Island, on the west coast of Florida near the Tampa area, came in No. 3.

The trending category recognizes destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest and searches over the last year.

Here is the full list of the Top 25 Trending Destinations in the U.S.

Key Largo, Fla. Moab, Utah Anna Maria Island, Fla. Santa Barbara, Calif. Brooklyn, N.Y. Saint Louis, Mo. Park City, Utah Fairbanks, Alaska Healdsburg, Calif. Colorado Springs, Colo. Bend, Ore. Louisville, Ky. Houston, Texas Beaver Creek, Colo. Memphis, Tenn. Detroit, Mich. Page, Ariz. Greenville, S.C. Portland, Maine Charlotte, N.C. Indianapolis, Ind. Chatham, Mass. Sevierville, Tenn. West Yellowstone, Mont. Eureka Springs, Ark.

The Top Emerging Destinations in the World are:

Kaliningrad, Russia Saranda, Albania Beirut, Lebanon Luxor, Egypt Naoussa, Greece

The emerging destination winners are all about what’s next, “ahead of the curve” places around the world and up and coming hotspots. Kaliningrad is a tiny sliver of Russia between the Baltic Sea, Poland and Lithuania.