MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Bernie Sanders is defending comments he made about Cuban leader Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution during an interview in the 1980s.
When questioned about the Cuban Revolution on CBS News “60 Minutes” by Anderson Cooper, Sanders said that it wasn’t entirely bad.
“We are very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. It’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know, when Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it,” said Sanders.
“There are a lot of dissidents imprisoned in Cuba,” replied Cooper.
“That’s right and we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, you want to, I do not think that Kim Jong-un is a good friend. I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine,” said Sanders.
In a clip from an older interview, Sanders also pointed to Cuban social welfare programs, introduced by the Castro regime, as reasons the Cuban people didn’t rise up and overthrow Castro after the revolution.
His comments are already drawing push back from several South Florida leaders, including US Representative Donna Shalala and Senator Marco Rubio.
