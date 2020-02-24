Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The state of Miami Beach is strong and getting stronger, according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor Dan Gelber gave his state of the city address on Monday.
Gelber announced plans for the city to ease traffic congestion, improve school safety and create a safer city.
“We’re trying to elevate this area… we’re trying to create a sense of place. It’s getting a little bit… a little out of control. Some weekends really are not the kind of place we want it to be… so we have to change structurally,” he said. “We have money for it. We’ve approved it, and I think we need to start steps to doing it.”
Gelber told CBS4 he hopes that each of these improvements will give residents and tourists a sense of place.
