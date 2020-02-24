



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami City Commission on Monday unanimously approved Arthur Noriega to become the city’s next city manager.

Noriega served as the chief executive officer of the Miami Parking Authority since 1999.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who nominated Noriega for the job, spoke during a Monday morning press conference.

“Today’s announcement marks a new chapter for the City of Miami,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “Art Noriega brings a wealth of institutional knowledge, city and private sector experience, and organizational expertise that will usher us into a new era of progress driven by collaboration, innovation, and efficiency. I look forward to working with Mr. Noriega and our colleagues to build coalitions and foster the best practices and procedures to create a ‘Miami Forever’ and a ‘Miami For Everyone,’” Mayor Suarez said.

Today, the Miami City Commission voted unanimously, 5 to 0, to approve Arthur “Art” Noriega as City Manager. Mr. Noriega was nominated by Mayor Francis Suarez earlier this morning & starts his new position effective immediately. Read more: https://t.co/JVWji6ScfA. pic.twitter.com/6RnchoB3VG — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) February 24, 2020

“Under his leadership, Mr. Noriega had spearheaded unprecedented growth for a major city operation responsible for employing almost 200 employees and generating over 60 million in revenue.”

Noriega also spoke during the press conference.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to be selected and ratified as City Manager,” said Mr. Noriega. “For decades, I have dedicated myself to the City of Miami’s success by achieving operational efficiency, promoting public and private sector partnerships, and developing close working relationships with elected officials and community stakeholders for one of the City’s most robust departments. I am confident that my experience will help us meet our collective goals.”

“I relish the opportunities and challenges that this forward-looking city faces today and in the immediate future.”

“I am ready to move in earnest to move the mayor’s and the city commission’s agenda to enhance the quality of life for residents and to work diligently to crystallize their vision for Miami.”

Noriega replaces former City Manager Emilio González, who resigned in January after serving two years in the position.

Noriega will be responsible for managing all City of Miami departments, city employees, and a $1.7 billion budget.