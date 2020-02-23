Comments
GUESTS: Aladdin Khazravan, VP, Orphans World Wide
Orphans World Wide is a gathering of South Florida medical professionals who donate their time and resources to help orphaned children around the world.
They believe every child has a right to adequate health and well-being, including food, clothing shelter and medical care.
CBS4’s Rudabeh Shahbazi focuses on the organization’s mission.
Dr. Handel Robinson, Global Ambassador
