IMMOKALEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The state has notched its seventh and eighth Florida panther deaths for the year, both died after struck by vehicles.
The remains of an adult male were collected Wednesday on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That same day, the remains of an adult female were collected on another rural road to the southeast of Immokalee.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Biologists estimate roughly 100-160 adult and subadult Florida panthers remain in the wild.
